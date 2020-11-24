Watch Live
2:30 p.m. - Gov. John Bel Edwards offers an update on COVID-19 in Louisiana
- Mother accused of providing suicide information to her child
- Drowned Shreveport child named by Caddo coroner
- SPD confirms early Saturday morning shooting at a local lounge
- One male dies after shooting on Ellison St. in Shreveport
- Amid increase in COVID cases, Gov. Edwards releases open letter to citizens
- NWLA hospitals inch closer to capacity
- Small plane crashes in a corn field in Belcher
- White supremacist fliers found in Shreveport-Bossier
- Mooretown shooting victim named by coroner's office
- Shreveport duplex destroyed in Wednesday morning fire
