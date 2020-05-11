MINDEN, La. – Two Minden council members continue their boycott of City Council meetings.
A specially called meeting Monday morning, which was the fourth consecutive attempt at getting a quorum of members since May 4, proved to be another no-show for council members Terika Williams-Walker and Vincen Bradford.
According to meeting minutes that note attendance, Walker and Bradford did not attend the April 6 nor the May 4 regular meetings, which are held the first Monday of every month. They also were counted as absent from specially called meetings on May 6 and May 7.
Walker and Bradford, whose terms began in January 2019, also have been counted as absent from a meeting on Nov. 4. That’s when they walked out along with a former council member. Walker also did not attend a Feb. 4 meeting, and Bradford was not in attendance at a Feb. 18 meeting.
Monday, Mayor Terry Gardner said he received an email from Walker, saying she was unavailable. Walker had not replied to previous emails concerning her attendance.
Bradford, who informed Gardner about his unavailability for the previous meetings, did not respond to Gardner about Monday’s meeting. Administrative Assistant Wanda Pittman called Bradford’s cell phone from the conference room and did not get an answer.
Gardner has called another special meeting for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
He asked if the attendees – council members Keith Beard and Pam Bloxom – had any comments. Bloxom had none, but Beard briefly said he was “exasperated” and “frustrated” and “so are a majority of citizens of this city.”
But Beard said wouldn’t say any more because he did not have prepared remarks and “might put my foot in my mouth.” He said he may have more to say Wednesday, even though conceding, “it probably won’t do any good.”
Beard then complimented the work of the city crews over the weekend that responded to getting the city’s electricity back on and cleaning up storm damage. Gardner described the city’s employees as “amazing” and said they realize their responsibility.
Gardner noted that he kept the four council members up to date on progress of the storm repairs, which Walker responded to. “She just doesn’t respond to city council meetings,” he added.
Walker’s and Bradford’s absences have stonewalled the city’s efforts to move forward with hiring of employees, appointing an interim District A council member, appointing a new city attorney, applying for a grant and calling a special election for the District A seat.