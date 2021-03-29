...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Louisiana...
Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier
Parishes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake.
* Until further notice.
* At 6:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 180.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 172.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 178.9 feet Friday
evening.
