MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall police responded to a theft Wednesday night at a business in the 600 block of East End Boulevard South. Officers were told about a burgundy Cadillac was seen leaving the scene.
Officers found the car in the 1400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran from the officers in multiple directions.
An off-duty police officer found one of the suspects that ran from the officers. Jacorvin Taylor, 30, of Shreveport was arrested. Officers located multiple items in the suspect’s car that were taken from the retail store totaling over $300.00.
Officers continued to search for the second suspect who ran into 1312 Johnson Street, the former DAEP building on MISD property. The building was searched and officers found 35-year-old Terence Turner from Shreveport hiding under a desk.
Both individuals were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.
Jacorvin Taylor was charged with engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Theft with previous convictions, and Evading Arrest/Detention with previous convictions.
Terence Turner was charged with engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Theft, Evading Arrest/Detention, and Criminal Trespass.
A third suspect was not apprehended, and the investigation is ongoing.
Chief Cliff Carruth said “I want to commend the MPD patrol officers for their team work and persistence in locating these individuals suspected of stealing merchandise from our local businesses”.