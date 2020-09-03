SHREVEPORT, La-- Four cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Louisiana.
Now the Caddo Parish Commission is taking steps to combat it.
There are three types of West Nile virus: asymptomatic, fever, and neuroinvasive. Caddo Parish has two neuroinvasive cases.
The Caddo Parish Mosquito Control is responsible for spraying. Spraying season begins when it reaches 80 degrees or warmer, starting around late March and early April. One of the main vectors-- is the nocturnal southern house mosquito. Testing is done to address main vectors.
Caddo Parish Animal Services and Mosquito Control warn people to refrain from unintentionally breed mosquitoes. Empty out old tires, water bowls for pets, and water plant pots.
To protect your pets, Caddo Parish Animal Services and Mosquito Control say put them on heartworm preventatives. Mosquitoes are vectors for the disease.
The mosquito population is higher during the rainy season. Since Hurricane Laura hit last week, the land is filled with more water, causing more larvae to produce. This breeds a higher number of mosquitoes.
Amid COVID, people are also participating in more outdoor activities. Be sure to use mosquito repellent on yourself and children with a DEET of 15% or higher.