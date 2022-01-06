SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police arrested two women for prostitution by massage.
Yuyan Cao, 46, of Shreveport and Jinfeng Yan, 56, of Flushing, New York were arrested Tuesday and transferred to the Caddo Correctional Center Thursday morning and released later in the day.
Police said in a news release complaints had been filed about sexual acts taking place at Lis Massage & SPA, 9435 Mansfield Road.
In the probably cause statement, police said the women were offering to perform sexual intercourse and oral sex in a massage parlor in exchange for $200.