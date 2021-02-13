...Winter Weather threat to ramp up late Saturday night...
.A significant winter storm is expected to impact the entire Four
State region with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Sunday
night into Monday. However, before the worst of the storm arrives
on Monday, there is good potential for a burst of mainly sleet
and freezing rain across the region early Sunday morning.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 PM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around
one tenth to a quarter of an inch. Some areas along and north
of I-30 may see snow accumulations of greater than 6 inches.
Heaviest snowfall rates will likely occur on Monday with the
passing of the main system.
* WHERE...Area-wide across the Four-States region.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will quickly deteriorate as snow and freezing
rain begin to fall. Roads may become closed, and significant
delays in travel time will be likely with any additional road
closures and accidents. Power outages will be likely as ice
begins to accumulate on lines and overhanging tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&