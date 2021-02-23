Watch Live
3:00 p.m. - Bowie County Judge and Texarkana, TX Mayor Discusses Disaster Relief and Winter Weather Impact
- One more round of wintry mix possible
- Stretch of I-20 in Bossier closed again; roadway conditions worsening
- 1 man shot in Shreveport over domestic dispute
- Shreveport councilman gives an update on water services to residents
- Road conditions deteriorate with additional snow, ice in the ArkLaTex
- Water problems, boil advisories in northwest Louisiana communities
- Caddo Parish, Shreveport winter storm update
- Gov. Edwards issues statement on rolling blackouts in Louisiana
- Major traffic jam on Interstate 20 near Ruston
- Waskom landmark collapses under weight of snow, ice
