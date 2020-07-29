Watch Live
alert
3:20 p.m. - President Trump Visits Midland, TX, Delivers Remarks on Restoring Energy Dominance
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest made in Bossier City watermelon stand killing
- Internal auditor seeks information on Mayor Perkins' alleged traffic stops
- Two people shot, one in the head, at local gas station
- Second Shreveport city department head has resigned
- Coroner identifies woman pulled from Duck Pond with burns
- Unrestrained child dies in Webster Parish crash
- Possible wanted fugitive on the run in Caddo Parish
- Bossier mayor: "We've had a very bad week"
- Colonel D - last known American to serve 4 wars - has died
- $250 one-time payments to La. workers begin this week
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.