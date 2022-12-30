SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two teenagers and an adult were arrested Friday morning in connection with the shooting death Thursday of another teenager in Vivian.
A 17-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and obstruction. A 16-year-old is charged with illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. Both are in the Juvenile Detention Center.
The adult, Marty Whatley, 20, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery. He's also held on an outstanding warrant for probation violation in Caddo Parish. He's in the Caddo Correctional Center.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
The shooting took place just before noon in the 700 block of North Cypress Street. Deputies found the victim in a house in the 600 block of West Atlanta Avenue. He was taken to Ochsner’s emergency room in Shreveport, where he died.
Deputies said the shooting resulted from a fight between two grounds of people, mostly juveniles. About 20 gunshots were exchanged.
Arrest warrants were obtained for the two teenagers. Whatley left the scene and was picked up by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.