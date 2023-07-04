SHREVEPORT, La. – Freedom. It’s a word that means a lot these days, especially after the past few years of our freedoms being limited due to the pandemic. But now, as we enjoy a much more normal way of life, we turn our attention to the 2023 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series, brought to you by the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the Caddo Commission, the City of Shreveport, and Morris & Dewett Injury Lawyers.
Once again, this year, it's all about God and Country, and of course those amazing fireworks. We hope ArkLaTex viewers will recommit to the principles that sustained us in history. There will be no shortage of patriotism this year. Just like in 2022, there will be multiple locations across the ArkLaTex to view the spectacular fireworks shows.