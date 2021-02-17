...Conditions to Deteriorate as Winter Storm Approaches...
.A significant winter storm producing a mix of snow, sleet, and
freezing rain to threaten the region today and not totally ending
until during the day Thursday. Wintry precipitation is expected
to be primarily snow along and north of Interstate 30, a mix of
snow, sleet and freezing rain around the Interstate 20 corridor,
and primarily freezing rain over Deep East Texas and Central
Louisiana. Power outages will be a risk in all areas, but
especially where freezing rain will be predominant. Of course
travel remains difficult in most of the region and any recent
improvement will be lost once this new event sets in. Temperatures
will not be nearly as cold as the last 24 hours, but will remain
well below normal.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to 6 inches across southwest Arkansas and
ice accumulations of around one half of an inch south of I-20.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana,
southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and
east and northeast Texas.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&