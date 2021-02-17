Weather Alert

...Conditions to Deteriorate as Winter Storm Approaches... .A significant winter storm producing a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to threaten the region today and not totally ending until during the day Thursday. Wintry precipitation is expected to be primarily snow along and north of Interstate 30, a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain around the Interstate 20 corridor, and primarily freezing rain over Deep East Texas and Central Louisiana. Power outages will be a risk in all areas, but especially where freezing rain will be predominant. Of course travel remains difficult in most of the region and any recent improvement will be lost once this new event sets in. Temperatures will not be nearly as cold as the last 24 hours, but will remain well below normal. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches across southwest Arkansas and ice accumulations of around one half of an inch south of I-20. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&