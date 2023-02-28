SHREVEPORT, La. - Nobody likes getting traffic tickets, but it's even worse when it might not be your fault, and bad technology could possibly be the culprit. That's what was suggested at Monday's Shreveport City Council work session.
Councilman Jim Talliafero says he's taking too many calls from people in his district and others, from people who say the Blue Line camera systems in the school zones is giving them tickets they shouldn't be getting.
A vote will take place at Tuesday's council meeting.