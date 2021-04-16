...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Louisiana...
Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier
Parishes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
&&
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake.
* Until further notice.
* At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 176.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 172.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:00 PM CDT Thursday was 176.7 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood
stage at 176.4 feet.
&&