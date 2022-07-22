SHREVEPORT, La - The 4th annual Friends in Unity Back to School Citywide Kickback will be held Saturday at J.S. Clark Elementary School in Shreveport.
The event is put on by Craig Johnson, founder of Craig Events. The kickback is free to the public and will offer a giveaway of 500 backpacks with school supplies, free food, haircuts, hairdos, face painting and much more.
"We're not your ordinary back to school giveaway," said Johnson. "What we do, we try to empower the students, as they're preparing to go back to school, with different sessions about things such as mental health, resources for the parent, resources for the children."
The kickback will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. J.S. Clark Elementary School is located at 351 Hearne Avenue. Early arrival is strongly suggested.