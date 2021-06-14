Watch Live
alert
5:30 p.m. - Mayor Perkins' public listening session to discuss federal funds distribution in Shreveport
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Thousands swarm tiny DeSoto village as trail ride crowd overflows; 1, maybe 2, shot
- Woman jailed, child placed with family members after drug arrest
- Shreveport couple arrested after major drug bust
- 14 years later, search for LaToya Grissom continues
- Teenager found dead Friday is identified
- Stonewall subdivision residents look to developer for flooding solutions
- La. Treasury sends out $16.9M in unclaimed property checks
- Shreveport man arrested for home improvement fraud
- Man wanted by 3 law enforcement agencies is in custody
- Legendary NWLA doctor passes away at 84
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.