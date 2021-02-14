...Winter Weather Threat Will Continue Through Monday...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with
isolated higher amounts possible, across much of the region,
with lesser amounts across north central Louisiana are forecast.
Sleet accumulations of around 1 inch and ice accumulations of
around one quarter of an inch are possible across Deep East
Texas and north-central Louisiana. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana,
southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and
east and northeast Texas.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, through 6 PM CST Monday.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, through 6 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel will be hazardous and nearly impossible due to snow,
sleet, and ice accumulations. The cold wind chills could result
in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
