Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at a Parent Empowerment Night on March 9 in Tyler, Texas.
Hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition, Parent Empowerment Night brings together parents, education leaders, and elected officials to discuss the pathway for expanded parental rights in their children's education in Texas.
The Governor will be joined by Representative Matt Schaefer, Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, Grace Community School Head Jay Ferguson, and other parent empowerment advocates.