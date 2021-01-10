Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 178.2 feet. * Flood stage is 172.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 183.3 feet Friday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 14.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.5 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat ramp suffering overflow. &&
...Accumulating snowfall will be possible across portions of the area this evening through Monday morning... .A strong winter storm will be moving into the four state area today and continue this evening and overnight, ending Monday morning. Rain and some mixed precipitation during the day today will transition to all snow or a wintry mix this evening and continue into early Monday morning. Accumulating snow will be possible across the entire area with the greatest amounts across portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roads may become slick, especially on bridges and elevated roadways. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
