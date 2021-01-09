Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 176.9 feet. * Flood stage is 172.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CST Saturday was 176.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 183.0 feet Friday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. &&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CST Saturday was 15.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.5 feet early Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat ramp suffering overflow. &&
Weather Alert
...Accumulating snowfall will be possible across portions of the area Sunday night into Monday morning... .A strong winter storm will be moving through the region Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Rain during the day Sunday will transition to all snow or a wintry mix Sunday evening and into Sunday night. Accumulating snow will be possible across the entire area, with the greatest amounts across portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roads may become slick, especially on bridges and elevated roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Watch Live
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- City councilman in Louisiana arrested for election fraud
- Shreveport shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
- Woman accused of being holiday porch pirate arrested
- Man dead, woman arrested in latest Shreveport shooting
- 2 school districts, 2 college make early call to cancel classes or go virtual Monday
- Sunday's potential wintry mix forecast update
- Louisiana State Police issue statewide advisory regarding missing child
- Social media leads to sisters meeting for the first time in Shreveport
- Marshall man named suspect in East Texas church shooting
- Recently retired Caddo school principal dies of COVID-19
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.