NEW ORLEANS – The major candidates for Louisiana governor will face off Thursday evening in their first debate ahead of the Oct. 14 election. They’ll meet in New Orleans to discuss the issues and answer important questions presented by leaders and journalists from around the state.
The debate panel, including KTBS 3 anchor and political correspondent Jeff Beimfohr, will tackle critical issues impacting the state such as crime, education, insurance rates, and economic growth.
Voters can watch the debate on KTBS 3.3, KTBS.com, and KTBS 3 Now.