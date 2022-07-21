WASHINGTON, DC - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold the eighth in its latest string of hearings on Thursday starting at 8 p.m. ET -- in prime-time.
Committee aides say the session will zero-in on then-President Donald Trump's response to the insurrection by a pro-Trump mob, specifically the 187 minutes between his speech at the Ellipse near the White House earlier that day and his public statement telling rioters to go home.
The panel will also discuss what occurred on the remainder of Jan. 6, including a tweet Trump sent around 6 p.m., and the fallout on Jan. 7, 2021.
Trump's tweet -- shortly before he was permanently banned from Twitter, read: "These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!"
Aides also emphasized, without providing details, that there would be new evidence presented Thursday and told reporters that there was "no reason to think" this will be the committee's final hearing, though it is expected to be the last session in the near future.
Two former Trump White House aides are expected to testify, sources previously confirmed to ABC News: former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger, who was a member of the National Security Council.
Both Matthews and Pottinger quit on Jan. 6.