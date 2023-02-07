President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address comes at a pivotal moment as he lays out not only his accomplishments and agenda, but makes the case for his leadership ahead of an expected announcement about whether he'll run for reelection.
Unlike his first two years in office, though, Republicans now control the House of Representatives, determined to block his priorities -- and already forcing a high-stakes battle over spending cuts that could cause the nation to default on its debt.
If he does run again, the president -- at 80, the oldest in the nation's history -- will have to persuade voters, expressing record economic discontent, that they would be better off with him when even many Democrats have their doubts.