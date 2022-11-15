Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce Tuesday night that he is running for president in 2024, marking his third bid for the White House.
Speaking at a rally in Ohio last week, Trump told supporters, "I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida."
The announcement, which Trump has been hinting at for months, would come as the embattled former president faces multiple criminal and civil investigations and as his party is grappling with a worse-than-expected showing in the midterm elections, raising questions about the former president's power over the GOP.