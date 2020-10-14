The confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, continue Wednesday with more question and answer rounds.
Senate Republicans continue their push for a final vote before Election Day despite Democratic calls to let voters decide who should pick a new justice.
Trump nominated Barrett to fill the seat left open by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The four days of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, overseen by Chairman Lindsey Graham, are unprecedented, with some members participating virtually and in-person. Barrett is appearing at the witness table to face questions.
Hearings begin at 9 a.m. eastern each day and will be live streamed on ABC News Live.