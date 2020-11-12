Watch Live
alert
9:30 a.m. - Gov. John Bel Edwards squares off in court with AG Jeff Landry over pandemic powers
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Bossier teacher on leave following weekend arrest
- 3 teenagers killed in Bowie County accident
- Claiborne teacher under investigation for social media posts
- Former Shreveport financial advisor sentenced to 6 years for defrauding investors
- Keithville couple faces juvenile rape charge
- Typo leads to suspended license, damaged credit for Bossier native
- 2 Caddo schools move to virtual-only instruction
- Unattended bag found outside of Shreveport church sanctuary detonated
- Webster Parish sheriff identifies victim in deadly shooting
- Teen admits role in Barksdale Air Force Base airman's death
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.