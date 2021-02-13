...Winter Weather threat expected to ramp up early Sunday...
.A significant winter storm is expected to impact the entire Four
State region with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Sunday
night into Monday. However, before the worst of the storm arrives
on Monday, there is good potential for a burst of mainly sleet
and freezing rain across the region starting Sunday morning. As
such, the previously existing Winter Storm Watch has now been
upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around
one tenth of an inch. Some areas along and north of I-30 may see
snow accumulations of greater than 6 inches. Heaviest snowfall
rates will likely occur on Monday with the passing of the main
system.
* WHERE...Area-wide across the Four-States region
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will quickly deteriorate as snow and freezing
rain begin to fall. Roads may become closed, and significant
delays in travel time will be likely with any additional road
closures and accidents. Additionally, power outages will be
possible as ice begins to accumulate on lines and overhanging
tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&