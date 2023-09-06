BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development along with Bossier City officials will be announcing the start date and additional important details regarding the upcoming I-20 rehab project. Construction phasing and detour options for motorists will be released.
Additionally, this event will serve as an opportunity for the business community to receive this information directly in order to allow them to prepare for potential traffic impacts to their businesses while the project is underway.