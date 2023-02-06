SHREVEPORT, La - Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting Friday involving Shreveport Police on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. The incident resulted in the death Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, at Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue.
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been briefed about the incident. According to a statement from the mayor's office, the Shreveport Police Department immediately notified the Louisiana State Police which has taken over the investigation.