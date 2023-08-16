SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. to discuss salary increases to some council employees.
The council’s agenda calls for introduction of two resolutions: one to rescind the raises, set the salaries to the original amount and have the employees reimburse the city for additional money received through the pay increase; and the second to launch an investigation into how the raises were authorized.
No other business will be conducted at the meeting.