WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden swears the oath of office at noon Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States. He will take the helm of a deeply divided nation and inherit a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.
The very inaugural ceremony in which presidential power is transferred will be a jarring reminder of the challenges Biden will face. It will unfold at a U.S. Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago, encircled by security forces evocative of those in a war zone and devoid of crowds because of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
