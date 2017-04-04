Leaders in the region's thriving health care industry have been recognized for their outstanding work and service to Shreveport-Bossier.
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce held its Salute to Healthcare Awards during the lunch hour today at Margaritaville Resort Casino.
Chamber President Lisa Johnson says this is an industry that is often forgotten.
"You know, here in northwest Louisiana, we're a very diverse community, and we have many industries," Johnson said. "And we tend to forget, to take for granted, our healthcare industry. And it is a very large sector."
Taking the Healthcare Professional of the Year Award is Dr. Clint Wilson at Willis-Knighton Family Medicine Associates.
The Healthcare Volunteers of the Year are Bill Price and Kem Smelser at CHRISTUS Kids Clinic.
And the John Miciotto Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Dr. John Hayes, Jr., at North Caddo Medical Center.