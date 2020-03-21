Weather Alert
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED WATERWAYS. USE CAUTION WHEN WALKING NEAR FLOODED RIVERBANKS. DO NOT TRY TO WADE OR SWIM IN FLOODED RIVERS AND BAYOUS. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 9:00 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 172.8 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 172.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 172.8 FEET FOR SEVERAL DAYS BEFORE A SLOW FALL BEGINS. * IMPACT...AT 172.0 FEET...EXPECT BANKFULL CONDITIONS ON RED CHUTE BAYOU. &&
