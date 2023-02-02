SHREVEPORT, La. - The African American Parade Celebration in Shreveport will celebrate its 35th year on Saturday, Feb. 4. For the past 21 years, 13 states have been involved in the celebration. The parade route starts on Milam Street east to Market, then north on Market Street to Texas Avenue, and then west on Texas Avenue to Common Street where it ends.
This spectacular event is guaranteed to draw thousands to downtown Shreveport.
The parade rolls on Saturday at 11 a.m.
This year's theme is Black Resistance which is also the theme for the national celebration. It is intended to highlight how Black Americans have fought against racial inequality. The parade will mark the accomplishments and achievements of African Americans at home and around the world. Shreveport has a rich history in the struggle for civil rights and many of those pioneers will be honored this year.
There are two grand marshals this year. john T. Johnson and Randal Gaines.
Gaines is a lawyer and member of the Louisiana House of Representatives from LaPlace and the Vice Chairman of the National Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
We'll showcase the festivities beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday live on KPXJ CW 21, KTBS.com and on your KTBS 3 Now connected devices.
About the African American Parade Celebration
The African American Parade Celebration begins each year during February for Black History Month. This celebration has been recognized by the officers of the Mayor, the Governor, the Attorney General, and the United States Senate for the past 30 years, with a proclamation and resolution presented the day of the celebration. We celebrate UNITY and STRENGTH while making an ECONOMIC impact that benefits the entire community of Shreveport, Louisiana.
In 1988, the African American Parade Celebration held its first parade with only 50 people in attendance and over 500 participants in the parade. For the past 30 years, the celebration has grown to over 150,000 people in attendance and over 8,000 participants. The event continues to grow each year attracting thousands of spectators and visitors to the Shreveport/Bossier area. When it comes to parade celebrations, the African American Parade has definitely shown ingenuity and creativity sharing the spirit and excitement with thousands of people throughout the ARK-LA-TX and many other states.
The City of Shreveport has hosted the Annual African American History Parade Celebration, which honors the community every February during Black History Month and features local religious, youth, and civic groups to entertain and delight spectators. Each year, the parade boasts a new theme, such as "African Americans in Times of War,” with a special emphasis on military groups and honoring local veterans. Candy and Mardi Gras beads are thrown along the parade route in a procession filled with high-stepping bands, cheerleaders and dance groups, churches, community and gospel groups, drill teams, youth departments, ROTC units, sororities and fraternities, civic and social clubs, horseback riders, motorcyclists, and many more.
Barbara Norton and the late Claude Underwood founded this event in 1988. After a few years the committee grew to twenty members and today the committee holds over seventy-five members who represent a diverse array of businesses and organizations throughout the ARK-LA-Tex. Also included in the team is a youth committee headed by Skylar Norton.