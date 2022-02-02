SHREVEPORT, La. - Everybody loves a parade and this year's 34th Annual African American Parade Celebration is guaranteed to draw tens of thousands to downtown Shreveport, even with the chilly temperatures that are expected. The parade rolls Saturday morning, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. Click here for your KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast.
RELATED ARTICLE - Rick Rowe previews the African American Parade Celebration
This year's theme is Black Health and Wellness. It's quite fitting considering the past two years we've all endured. The grand marshal this year is Dr. Marius McFarland who has more than 33 years of experience practicing medicine. He specializes in general practice.
Co-sponsor and former State Representative Barbara Norton says at 12:30 p.m., organizers plan to honor local health care workers. All frontline heroes are invited to meet at the parade grandstand in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse. They’ll also be offering free COVID tests and vaccines with the help of David Raines Community Health Centers from 9 a.m. until noon in front of the Municipal Auditorium.
Since 1988, Shreveport has hosted the parade which honors the community every February during Black History Month and features local religious, youth and civic groups. Candy and Mardi Gras beads are thrown along the parade route in a procession filled with high-stepping bands, cheerleaders and dance troupes, churches, community and gospel groups, drill teams, youth departments, ROTC units, sororities and fraternities, civic and social clubs, horseback riders, motorcyclists, and many more.
The African American Parade Celebration held its first parade with only 50 people in attendance and 500 participants. Over the past 30 years, the celebration has grown to more than 150,000 attendees and 8,000 participants.
It begins at Milam and Common and wraps around several blocks downtown before ending back at the starting location.
As always, we'll showcase the festivities beginning at 11 a.m. live on KPXJ CW 21, ktbs.com and on your KTBS 3 Now connected devices. Be sure and send your parade photos to pics@ktbs.com and use #ktbs3 and #blackhistory on social media.