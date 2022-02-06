SHREVEPORT, La. - Black history and health were on display in a big way in downtown Shreveport Saturday as the 34th Annual African American Parade Celebration rolled after a pandemic pause. Tens of thousands braved the cold weather and lined the streets under sunny skies for the largest parade of its kind in the country in the month of February.
This year's theme was Black Health and Wellness. It was quite fitting considering the past two years we've all endured. The grand marshal this year was Dr. Marius McFarland who has more than 33 years of experience practicing medicine.
Parade co-founder and former State Representative Barbara Norton said it was important that the festivities resume this year after the break due to the coronavirus in 2021. She launched the celebration back in 1988 with the late Claude Underwood.
Norton kicked of the celebration with the opening ceremony which included a prayer by Bishop Larry Brandon of Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral.
The Pledge of Allegiance was delivered by Reagan Jacole Williams, 8, the great-granddaughter of Norton.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins also issued a special proclamation commemorating 34 years of spreading goodwill to everyone who joins the festivities. He also declared Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 as 34th Annual African American History Parade Celebration Day.
The National Anthem was performed by Michael McCray. He's known to most by his stage name, Michael Love. Love lives in Las Vegas where he performs with his band. He's also the son of Norton.
Fitting with tradition, Norton paused the parade periodically to speak with dignitaries, community leaders, sponsors, and parade entrants.
The parade featured the usual fanfare such as candy and beads being thrown by a procession filled with high-stepping bands, cheerleaders, dance troupes, gospel groups, drill teams and more.
Organizers honored local health care workers. All frontline heroes were invited to gather at the parade grandstand in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse. Free COVID tests and vaccines were offered courtesy of David Raines Community Health Centers from 9 a.m. until noon in front of the Municipal Auditorium.
About the African American Parade Celebration
The African American History Parade celebration is a joint effort on behalf of the African American Celebration Committee, composed of over 75 members who represent a diverse array of businesses and organizations, and the City of Shreveport.