SHREVEPORT, La. - Registration is underway for those wanting to participate in the 35th Annual African American History Parade Celebration. The parade is set for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 and the national theme is "Black Resistance".
The parade is open to the entire community. Click here to register. The deadline for entries is Dec. 28, 2022.
The parade will kick off live on KPXJ CW 21 and KTBS.com at 11 a.m. and last four hours.
The 35th Annual African American History Parade Celebration is sponsored by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.