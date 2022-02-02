SHREVEPORT, La. - Everybody loves a parade and this year's 34th Annual African American Parade Celebration is guaranteed to draw thousands to downtown Shreveport, even with the chilly temperatures that are expected. The parade rolls on Saturday morning, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. Click here for your KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast.
Wednesday morning, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe previewed the celebration with co-founder and former State Representative Barbara Norton.
This year's theme is Black Health and Wellness. It's quite fitting considering the past two years we've all endured. The grand marshal this year is Dr. Marius McFarland who has more than 33 years of experience practicing medicine.
At 12:30 p.m., organizers plan to honor local health care workers. All frontline heroes are invited to meet at the parade grandstand in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse. They’ll also be offering free COVID tests and vaccine with the help of David Raines Community Health Centers from 9 a.m. until noon in front of the Municipal Auditorium.
As always, we'll showcase the festivities beginning at 11 a.m. live on KPXJ CW 21, ktbs.com and on your KTBS 3 Now connected devices.