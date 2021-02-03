SHREVEPORT, La. - For more than 33 years, the African American History Parade has helped educate and celebrate the contributions Black Americans have made to the nation. It's an annual tradition that's taking on a different look in 2021 due to the pandemic. There will be no parade, but the celebration continues.
Join us Saturday, Feb. 6, on KPXJ CW 21 at 11 a.m. as we take a walk through the history of the African American History Parade Celebration. The special edition of the 33rd Annual African American History Parade will feature parades from years past.
You don't want to miss it as we highlight memorable moments over the last three decades in this 90 minute special presentation with parade founder and former State Representative Barbara Norton.
This special presentation is brought to you by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.