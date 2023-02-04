SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a great day for a parade and a great day to celebrate Black History. The 35th African American Parade Celebration kicked of Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Shreveport. This year's theme was Black Resistance which is also the theme for the national celebration. It is intended to highlight how Black Americans have fought against racial inequality. The parade marked the accomplishments and achievements of African Americans at home and around the world. Shreveport has a rich history in the struggle for civil rights and many of those pioneers were honored this year. Former Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton founded the parade along with the late Claude Underwood in 1988.
After a miserably cold and wet week, the skies cleared and thousands lined the streets to watch the festivities. For the past 21 years, 13 states have been involved in the celebration. The parade route started on Milam Street, then east to Market, then north on Market Street to Texas Avenue, and then west on Texas Avenue to Common Street where it ended.
First up, Bishop Larry Brandon offered the opening prayer, then the sponsors were recognized, and the Pledge of Allegiance was delivered by Reagan JaCole Williams, the 9-year-old great-granddaughter of Norton.
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux also read a proclamation.
The National Anthem was led by Norton's son, Michael Love who also provided entertainment throughout the parade.
Throughout the more than three hour celebration, Norton spoke with many of the parade participants as they stopped in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse. The parade featured floats, marching bands, dancers, singers, beauty queens, civic groups, and more.
Candy, Mardi Gras beads, cups, and other trinkets were tossed to the excited crowd along the parade route. The celebration has grown to over 150,000 people in attendance and over 8,000 participants, making it the largest Black History parade in the nation in the month of February.
There were two grand marshals this year, J.T. Johnson and Randal Gaines. Johnson is a member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He was also part of a group of Black and white protesters who jumped into the whites-only pool at the Monson Motor Lodge in St. Augustine Florida in 1964. In an attempt to force them out, the owner of the hotel poured acid into the pool.
Randal Gaines is a lawyer and member of the Louisiana House of Representatives from LaPlace. He's also the Vice Chairman of the National Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
There was also a special presentation as 1,000 pairs of socks for the needy were donated courtesy Horseshoe Bossier City.
KTBS 3/KPXJ CW 21 was honored by Norton and the African American Parade Committee as a longtime sponsor of the celebration. Station Manager George Sirven was awarded a special plaque.
About the African American Parade Celebration
The African American Parade Celebration begins each year during February for Black History Month. This celebration has been recognized by the officers of the Mayor, the Governor, the Attorney General, and the United States Senate for the past 30 years, with a proclamation and resolution presented the day of the celebration. We celebrate UNITY and STRENGTH while making an ECONOMIC impact that benefits the entire community of Shreveport, Louisiana.
In 1988, the African American Parade Celebration held its first parade with only 50 people in attendance and over 500 participants in the parade. For the past 30 years, the celebration has grown to over 150,000 people in attendance and over 8,000 participants. The event continues to grow each year attracting thousands of spectators and visitors to the Shreveport/Bossier area. When it comes to parade celebrations, the African American Parade has definitely shown ingenuity and creativity sharing the spirit and excitement with thousands of people throughout the ARK-LA-TX and many other states.
The City of Shreveport has hosted the Annual African American History Parade Celebration, which honors the community every February during Black History Month and features local religious, youth, and civic groups to entertain and delight spectators. Each year, the parade boasts a new theme, such as "African Americans in Times of War,” with a special emphasis on military groups and honoring local veterans. Candy and Mardi Gras beads are thrown along the parade route in a procession filled with high-stepping bands, cheerleaders and dance groups, churches, community and gospel groups, drill teams, youth departments, ROTC units, sororities and fraternities, civic and social clubs, horseback riders, motorcyclists, and many more.
Barbara Norton and the late Claude Underwood founded this event in 1988. After a few years the committee grew to twenty members and today the committee holds over seventy-five members who represent a diverse array of businesses and organizations throughout the ARK-LA-Tex. Also included in the team is a youth committee headed by Skylar Norton.
