Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in federal court in Miami at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday after he was indicted in an investigation into his handling of classified documents.
Trump has been charged with 37 counts: 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information; one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.
Trump has repeatedly denied any allegations of impropriety.