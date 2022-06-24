The U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday to uphold a Mississippi law, overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized that the right to liberty in the Constitution, which protects personal privacy, includes a woman's right to decide whether to continue a pregnancy. The 6-3 ruling returns decisions on abortions to the states.
As one of over a dozen states with a so-called “trigger law” on the book, Louisiana has been poised to ban abortion since 2006.
What changes in Louisiana with this decision?
Louisiana's trigger law, signed by former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, goes into effect once Roe v. Wade is overturned. The law bans most abortions and criminalizes the act of providing an abortion, except in some instances.
It is unclear if Louisiana’s three abortion clinics must close their doors immediately. Some providers in Louisiana have said they would stop providing abortions as soon as the decision was announced.
Read more on the Louisiana tiger law from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.