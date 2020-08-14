GRAMBLING, La - Rick Gallot, president of Grambling State University, says Thursday night's shooting initially started off campus.
"This was an incident that primarily involved non-students," Gallot said. "From what we understand there was some sort of incident or altercation that occurred off campus."
Gallot says he doesn't know how the fight migrated to the campus.
"And then somehow they ended up on the campus for a continuation of what was an ongoing pre-existing altercation," Gallot said. "And there was a fight. two men fought and then there were gunshots. one was injured with non-life threatening injuries. as far as we've been informed."
Alana Buie, a freshman, says she heard a lot of screaming outside of her dorm but wasn't aware of what was going until later.
"We heard a lot of gunshots," Buie said. "So, we immediately looked out the blinds. As soon as we looked out the blinds, we saw a bunch of police. Then after that, that's when they told us that, 'hey, there was a shoot out' and somebody got shot and stuff like that'."
Francis Davis, another freshman, heard the shooting from her room too.
"The fact that it was on a campus, it kind of shocked me," Davis said. "Because when we looked out of the window, we saw everybody running. just running for their lives."
Andrea Johnson, resident of Lubbock, Texas, says she'd only been on campus for a few days. Her daughter, Andria Walton, is an incoming freshman and they heard about it on Friday morning.
"Well, we woke up to the news," Johnson said. "My husband and I are concerned. Because it's something that we're not expecting within 24-hours of dropping off our child off. But yet, we try to protect her as much as we can."
Walton says she is still committed to being a Grambling Tiger.
"I love it here," Walton said.
Walton says she will major in Sport Medicine with plans to work for the San Francisco 49'ers one day.