HAUGHTON, La - Haughton Fire Department, South Bossier Fire District 2, and Bossier Parish Fire District 1 teamed up for a simulated training event at Haughton Middle School on Tuesday.
Gray Young, assistant manager of LSU Fire and Emergency Training Institute, says the focus was on school safety.
"This will ensure the parents that we are on top of our game," Young said. "Making sure that their kids are safe. Because their kids are our kids."
Young says Haughton only has 10 full-time firefighters on staff so the collaboration with other fire departments is crucial.
He said the training consisted of running fire hoses, extending aerial ladders, search and rescue among other techniques.
Young says he's thankful for the volunteer firefighters as well. He s told KTBS-3 that many of them are active duty military who serve while off-duty.