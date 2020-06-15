HOMER, La. - Homer Police Chief Vann McDaniel says he will never forget how it felt hearing about the death of Bernard Monroe, a 73-year old African-American man, killed by two white police officers in 2009.
McDaniel said he had only been on the police force for a couple years at the time.
He said he made a vow to change police culture if he ever become police chief.
"I knew from that forward that when I became the police chief that I could never let something like this happen in this town again or with this police department," McDaniel said.
Ten years later, McDaniel took office in January 2019.
"My job is to protect and serve the people of this town," McDaniel said. "It doesn't matter if they're black or white, it they're rich or they're poor."
McDaniel said he's working with the International Association of Police for ideas on police reform.
He said a citizens advisory board was created last year as a forum to discuss race relations.
Tamika Bursey, a Homer resident, said she wants unity in the community.
"I'd like everybody to come together and just sit down and talk about it," Bursey said. "And try to resolve these problems. Instead of all this violence."
Some residents said they feel police have been too aggressive in their neighborhoods. They also said the images of Monroe's death still haunt them today.