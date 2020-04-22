KTBS 3 is seeking an energetic, outgoing News Anchor capable of presenting the news with ease and comfort.
Experience: Communications or Broadcast Journalism degree with 2 years of experience in a broadcast news environment.
Requirements: Strong on-camera delivery; ability to ad-lib with co-anchors during newscasts as well as during breaking news coverage; ability to work under pressure; meet evening shift deadlines; respond to breaking news. Ability to shoot video, write and edit. Satisfactory pre-employment drug test and clear driving record.
If qualified, please send cover letter, resume/application, and a link to your online reel with samples of your work. EOE
Email to: Accounting@ktbs.com or Mail to: AR-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, La 71134-4227