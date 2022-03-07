KTBS LLC is searching for a Chief Engineer with excellent leadership abilities to oversee its engineering and IT department. The Chief Engineer's responsibilities will include assigning tasks to engineering/IT teams, setting long and short-term project goals, negotiating with vendors and clients, ensuring that projects stay within time and budgetary restraints, and compiling reports for senior management.
A successful chief engineer should understand cutting-edge advancements in broadcasting such as NextGen Television, knowledge of broadcast transmitters, experienced in RF, and dedicated to excellence. An exceptional chief engineer should be able to think on their feet and clearly communicate their vision to various audiences.
Chief Engineer Responsibilities:
- Communicating the goals of the company to all engineers and professionals in the team.
- Supervising every phase of the project from start to completion.
- Calculating costs, material, labor, and time required for each project.
- Approving designs and budgets.
- Delegating tasks to engineering teams.
- Supervising staff training as well as equipment installation.
- Performing quality control checks on all systems and products.
- Quickly resolving disputes between staff.
- Acknowledging or rewarding good work.
- Analyzing data and drafting reports for review.
Chief Engineer Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in the relevant engineering field.
- At least 4 years of experience leading or supervising a team.
- A sound understanding of broadcast engineering principles.
- The ability to maintain a positive attitude and restore morale to a team.
- The ability to stand, sit and walk for extended periods of time.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- The ability to process negative feedback and remain professional.
- The ability to work onsite and in the office.
- Satisfactory background check, clear driving record and pre-employment drug test.
If qualified, please send your resume to:
Accounting@ktbs.com or Mail to: CE-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, LA 71134-4227