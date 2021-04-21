KTBS has an immediate opening for a director/editor to join the Marketing Department. This person must be enthusiastic, hard-working, possess the ability to work with clients, and present creativity in his or her approach with the ability to pay great attention to detail. The director/editor will write and produce commercial marketing spots, provide creative and marketing collaboration to clients, write and edit topical and image promotions that drive viewership and brand awareness. Syndication, episodic tagging, and billboard/ID creation will also be part of the editor’s regular routine. Strategic thinking, ability to work collaboratively with the marketing team, and the ability to work in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment is a necessity.
Experienced and proficient in editing on AVID systems, extended knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (including After Effects, Photoshop, and Illustrator), and proficiency with Windows Office Suite skills are preferred. Knowledge of and experience with marketing across multiple channels including web, social and mobile is also desired. Other experience in camera operation, photography and lighting, sales, and event production would give this candidate an edge, but not required.
Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills, be organized and possess strong time-management skills.
Valid driver’s license with a clear driving record and satisfactory pre-employment drug test is required.
If qualified, please send your resume/application. EOE
Email to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to: DE-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, LA 71134-4227