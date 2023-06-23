The Director of Marketing Communications will lead and manage a team of professionals focused on messaging KTBS Ad Sales for internal and external clients . This role will have responsibility to build, execute and enhance KTBS LLC.’s brand reputation and raise awareness of the organization both internally and externally. This role will work closely with the Creative Services Manager, Production Manager, Community Projects Manager, and report to Station management.
Responsibilities include:
- Lead, manage, and elevate the message used to communicate the benefits of KTBS LLC properties and assets.
- Lead communications and public relations initiatives including internal and external communications, press releases, partner collaborations, content marketing, social media campaigns, and awards submissions.
- Lead and manage Creative Services and Production Managers through advertising opportunities, storytelling messaging in the marketplace, and internal strategy meetings.
- Manage digital media production efforts.
- Work closely with Sales management to produce materials including presentations, digital, website, print and video that supports sales.
- Work with other department heads within the organization to understand and define marketing communication needs.
Requirements:
- 5+ years’ related media experience; background/experience should include communications, messaging, marketing, and experience working with an ad sales organization
- Bachelor’s degree preferred.
- Strong communication, visualization and creative thinking skills are necessary.
- Experience engaging and collaborating with organizational leaders and multiple teams.
- Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects in a fast-paced, environment, as well as identify and communicate potential needs or problems.
- Excellent judgment, entrepreneurial mindset, and creative thinking skills
- Excellent writing skills and attention to detail
- Must have extensive knowledge of media strategy.
- Must have a deep understanding of media’s role in the marketplace.
- Valid driver’s license, good driving record, satisfactory pre-employment drug test and background check
KTBS LLC offers full time employees a comprehensive benefits package to include medical, life and long-term disability insurance, worker’s compensation, 401(k) retirement plan, paid holidays, paid vacation, paid sick time, bereavement leave, jury duty service time off, military leave, and medical/maternity & family leave.
In compliance with the provisions of all applicable state and federal civil rights laws, every effort will be made to employ the most qualified individuals without regard to race, color, religion, disability, age, sex, national origin, citizenship, veteran’s status, sexual orientation, military status, or any other protected personal characteristic.
Email resume to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to MD-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, LA 71134-4227
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER