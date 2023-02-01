- Exceptional organizational skills
- Strong leadership abilities; team leadership
- Strong ability to organize an agency-style department and make it your own
- Strong ability to sell ideas to clients and help lead them using visionary imagery
- Strong ability to capture the goals of the client while executing a successful campaign that is cohesive on all platforms
- Strong Creativity/Outside the Box Ideas
Required Technical Abilities:
- Script writing
- Story boarding
- Web ad mockups
- Directing
- Scheduling
- Microsoft programs
Abilities preferred, but not required:
- Some knowledge and use of Adobe products
- Some knowledge of iNews
- Some knowledge of Monday.com and WideOrbit
- Ordering VOs; stock imagery and video
- Some knowledge of photography/videography
Job details:
- Salary Exempt (typically 8-5 M-F, but some nights, early mornings, and weekends as jobs require)
- Reports to Director of Marketing and Production
- Works laterally with Graphics Manager (shared artists)
- Directs (shared) photographer and editor/directors
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
Email resume to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to EPP-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, LA 71134-4227