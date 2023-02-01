  • Exceptional organizational skills
  • Strong leadership abilities; team leadership
  • Strong ability to organize an agency-style department and make it your own
  • Strong ability to sell ideas to clients and help lead them using visionary imagery
  • Strong ability to capture the goals of the client while executing a successful campaign that is cohesive on all platforms
  • Strong Creativity/Outside the Box Ideas

Required Technical Abilities:

  • Script writing
  • Story boarding
  • Web ad mockups
  • Directing
  • Scheduling
  • Microsoft programs

Abilities preferred, but not required:

  • Some knowledge and use of Adobe products
  • Some knowledge of iNews
  • Some knowledge of Monday.com and WideOrbit
  • Ordering VOs; stock imagery and video
  • Some knowledge of photography/videography

Job details:

  • Salary Exempt (typically 8-5 M-F, but some nights, early mornings, and weekends as jobs require)
  • Reports to Director of Marketing and Production
  • Works laterally with Graphics Manager (shared artists)
  • Directs (shared) photographer and editor/directors

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

Email resume to: accounting@ktbs.com or mail to EPP-1, Box 44227, Shreveport, LA 71134-4227

